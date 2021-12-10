RICHMOND, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Berkshire District Attorney's office has identified the man pulled from Richmond Pond on Thursday.
Officials said they're investigating an apparent accidental death of John Reynolds after his kayak overturned.
In a Facebook post, the Pittsfield Veterinary Hospital identified Reynolds as their leader and friend.
The D.A.'s office said that Reynolds was kayaking and just after 7 a.m. Thursday, police received a 911 call of someone calling for assistance.
Reynolds was 58 years old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.