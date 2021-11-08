PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The PJ Library Pajama Drive has returned to provide comfort to at-risk children in Berkshire County.
The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires has partnered with Carr Hardware to offer drop-off sites for brand new pajamas, beginning November 8 until December 6.
The pajama drive accepts sizes newborn to teen at the following locations:
· Carr Hardware, 256 Main Street in Great Barrington
· Carr Hardware, 489 Pittsfield Road in Lenox
· Jewish Federation of the Berkshires, 196 South Street in Pittsfield
· Carr Hardware, 179 State Road in North Adams
Monetary donations towards pajama purchases are also accepted.
Donations will be received by the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families in Pittsfield and will be distributed to local families during the holiday season.
