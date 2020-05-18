SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Monday, Governor Charlie Baker announced that houses of worship are included in Phase 1 of reopening the state.

However, in order for churches, synagogues, and mosques to open, they'll have to follow new regulations.

“It’s a relief that we can be open and our people can gather again,” said Bishop Mitchell Rozanski of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield feels like a weight has been lifted off their shoulders, realizing they can once again worship with their parishioners.

They received the state’s new restrictions Sunday morning and, since then, have been hard at work implementing them.

“We want to look out for the good of all, so when I read over the guidelines and saw what they prescribe, I think they’re very reasonable. It’s just that we have to get the personnel in place to be able to fulfill those guidelines, so our people can come to church and be safe,” Rozanski added.

Part of that increased need for personnel is the requirement to have ushers at all entrances.

Additionally, all doors and windows must remain open for contactless entry and exit, while increasing air flow.

They'll also have hand sanitizer at all entries and not allow anyone to enter without a mask.

Lastly, they will be conscious of seating capacity as the state is only allowing them to fill their pews to 40 percent capacity.

It’s a requirement the diocese actually requested themselves.

“We thought that having a capacity percentage is the best way to open the churches, so we wouldn’t have people not obeying the social distancing,” Rozanski noted.

While the governor's announcement brings a lot of clarity, there are still questions on how certain facets of their worship will operate.

“I think we have to look at what are the feasible ways that fits the governor’s guidelines and how we can take up a collection, how we can distribute communion, all of those things we will need to look at and have them please before we open the church,” Rozanski said.

As this time, they are still unsure when they’ll hold their first Mass, but once the governor’s requirements are safely in place, they are excited to welcome parishioners back through their doors.

However, if you're someone that still doesn't feel safe in churches, Rozanski noted, “The dispensation from Sunday Mass is still in place for those who fall into the vulnerable categories.”