SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As Catholics prepare to celebrate Easter and Jews Passover, many religious groups are stepping up their security following an arrest at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York.
The Easter triduum begins tonight with Holy Thursday and goes through Sunday. Passover begins tomorrow.
Many places of worship throughout western Mass will see an increase in visitors and parishioners.
The Diocese of Springfield said safety is their top priority.
From Thursday night to Sunday, thousands of people will walk through the doors at the Cathedral of St. Michael the Archangel in Springfield.
"Easter is a major holiday," Springfield Diocese spokesperson Mark Dupont told us. "It's the holiest day of our church calendar year, so we expect many people to be in and out of our churches throughout the coming days."
Dupont said it can be a balancing act for everyone visiting their churches to feel safe and secure.
"You want your churches and places of worship to be open and available to people when they need to come and have a quiet moment, but you also have to be prudent about the safety and security issues we face today. I think what many of our parishioners are doing is exercising extra caution, [and are] being observant of traffic coming in and out of the church. Most times, when our churches are unlocked and available for worship, there is someone present on the property to monitor activity," Dupont explained.
Springfield Police told Western Mass News they also keep an eye on different places of worship during religious holidays.
"Our officers have been paying special attention to places of worship for the past several months, really since the shooting at the synagogue in Pittsburgh. This weekend is obviously going to be very busy for those of Christian or Jewish faith," said Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
After the heartbreaking Notre Dame fire in Paris on Monday, the arrest of a man carrying gas cans and lighter fluid into New York City's St. Patrick's Cathedral on Wednesday, and other attacks on religious groups over the past few months, the Diocese of Springfield said this is the perfect time for people to come together.
"Prayer is a powerful tool for us as Christians and all people of faith," Dupont said, adding. "so there are challenging times. You have these tragedies and other fortunate events that just boggle the mind, but we have our faith in God and that's what these days are all about. They're about overcoming the obstacles of death and resurrection. That's the very theme we celebrate this weekend."
Tonight's Holy Thursday liturgy is at 7:00 p.m. at the cathedral.
The Diocese of Springfield said churches will remain open until midnight for people to spend time in prayer.
A priest or member of the parish will be present while the church is still open.
