SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fire officials are currently battling a two-alarm at a multi-family home, located at 546 Plainfield Street.
They were alerted to the fire shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Springfield Fire Department confirmed to Western Mass News Plainfield St. is currently closed as firefighters continue to extinguish the flames that have engulfed the residence.
Western Mass News crew is heading to the active scene now.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
