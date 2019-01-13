Plainville girl thanking Mass. police one department at a time.

PLAINVILLE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A little girl from Plainville with a big dream.
When she was 4-years-old, Dakota suddenly fell to the ground at her then-home in Mansfield, and lost consciousness.
Her mother, Cherie, immediately called police, telling 911 that her daughter was having a seizure.
Upon receiving the call, officials rushed to Dakota's rescue.
When they arrived at her residence, she came to shortly after.
The time is now, and the place is the Holyoke Police Department.
Dakota, a bright 9-year-old girl with aspirations of working for a police department K9 unit, is overcome with joy as she is given a tour of the headquarters of the Holyoke Police Department by Sgt. Jeff.
Five years have passed since the incident occurred, and all Dakota remembers of the incident is that she was surrounded by members of her local police department when she regained consciousness.
That experience of being surrounded by the men and women in blue has had a profound effect on her life.
Now, she is on a quest to say thank you to all the police departments in the state of Massachusetts for all they do for the towns and cities they serve.
As of January 13th, Dakota has visited a total of 116 police departments from around the state, voicing her gratitude for all that the men and women in blue do.
116 police departments down, and only 235 more to go.
You can click or tap here to track Dakota's progress.
