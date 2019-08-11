NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after a plane made an emergency landing at the Northampton Airport Sunday morning.
According to the Northampton Fire Department, firefighters responded to the Northampton Airport around 8:30 a.m. for a report of an aircraft emergency.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that a single-engine plane experienced trouble mid-flight and was forced to make an emergency landing.
We're told the plane skidded off the runway and into a corn field.
All of the occupants that were on board were not injured, and the plane sustained minor damage.
It is unclear how many people were on board the flight.
Further details were not immediately available.
Western Mass News has a crew on the way and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
