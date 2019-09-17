SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Changes are coming to the busy intersection known as the "X" and surrounding streets in Springfield.
Monday tonight members of the community are coming together to learn more about the renovation plan.
That community meeting will happen in about a half an hour or so here at the forest park middle school.
MassDOT will be here to talk about the major facelift planned for the "X".
The project will reconstruct the "X" and other intersections along Sumner & Belmont Avenue and Dickinson Street.
Western Mass News was told crews will work on the realigning the roads and adding in new traffic signals, including adding two mini rotaries, and much more.
Western Mass News spoke with Victor Davila who is president of the Forest Park Association.
He said that the changes are important.
"There is about 15,000.... the riverbank," President Davila said.
The reason for the new rotaries is for safety to slow down traffic and this addresses the environmental problem with stormwater runoff into drains and the Connecticut River.
Western Mass News was told the construction won't happen until 2021.
