Plans are moving forward to get an all-inclusive playground in Westfield. as the city council just approved more money to be used towards the project.
"The support this time around is really positive and it's overwhelming," said Mandi Riel.
Riel looked out at the piece of land at the existing Cross Street playground that could soon be home to a brand new all-inclusive playground.
"I am very excited to the next step. I'm excited they are looking into this location. I think it's perfect. I’ve seen the plans, they're beautiful," Riel noted.
The Westfield mother of two has been fighting for months to get one in the city that her children can use.
"I have an 11 year old who is on the spectrum, as well as some other mental health issues, and I have a four year old, soon to be five year old, who has hypotonic cerebral palsy and some speech stuff," Riel explained.
Riel told Western Mass News that she would like to see a playground where the slides are closer to the ground, the stairs are wider, and there are lower spaced railings. She added that it's something as simple as a ladder that her daughter wouldn't be able to climb up, but in an all-inclusive playground, that wouldn't be the case.
"There's already a pre-existing park here that they can take down and add all-inclusive equipment and they can add a bathroom. There's a baseball field here that they can update," Riel said.
So far, there's been about $52,000 available for the nearly $1 million playground and park between private donations and money from the city.
On Thursday, the council approved another $8,000 to be given to the playground fund.
The mayor has also submitted a bond request for a million dollars to help pay for the all-inclusive playground and the land around it for multi-purpose use.
"I am hoping to find out when we can break ground. I'd like to find out if it's going to be community built because I know there's a lot of people who have reached out to me, different organizations that have reached out about wanting to get involved,"
The city still needs to wait for the bond approval from the state and city councilors said they're still figuring out how it will be paid for.
