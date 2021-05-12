SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The final approval has been given to the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 to 15. The Food and Drug Administration approved it on Monday and today, advisors for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weighed in and gave it the green light

The Mass. Department of Public Health said Wednesday afternoon that sign-ups for kids ages 12 to 15 are now underway on the state’s website.

“People ages 12 to 15 will be able to book appointments or access a walk-up appointment beginning on Thursday, May 13,” said Governor Charlie Baker.

US advisers endorse Pfizer COVID shot for kids 12 and up U.S. health advisers endorsed use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in kids as young as 12 on Wednesday, just as expected new guidelines say it's OK for people of any age to get the shot at the same time as other needed vaccinations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave young teens the green light for the Pfizer vaccine and Baker said he is looking protect the roughly 400,000 residents in that 12 to 15 age group against COVID-19

“The Department of Public Health has already reached out to the primary care community and the pediatric provider community in order to discuss with them a process for ensuring that they're part of administering the Pfizer vaccine throughout their practices,” Baker explained.

Western Mass News reached out to Mercy Medical Center, which has been using the Pfizer vaccine and they told us this comes as they make changes to their operations. Officials said they will stop giving out first doses in their hospital-based clinic on May 14 and will give out the remaining second doses through the first week of June.

In a statement, Mercy Medical Center explained: “The transition away from operation of the hospital-based clinic to providing vaccines in outpatient practice settings will promote the integration of vaccine access into more routine care.”

Pharmacy locations posted on their websites that more information on scheduling for that age group will be available soon. CVS Health announced Wednesday afternoon that appointments at their locations were now available.

Pfizer has stated that they’re studying their vaccine in children as young as two years old.

“I would consider it for my son. He’s three,” said Michelle Smythkowski of Belchertown.

It’s something for parents to consider as they look to protect their children against the virus,

“The strangest thing is wearing a mask, I think, for him. He’s kind of in that in-between age range where he does have to, but it’s hard for him, that’s all,” Smythkowski added.