SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Developing news Western Mass News has been following closely as it looks like a Carvana storage facility won’t be coming to Southwick. Carvana representatives in a meeting held Tuesday night said they plan to scrap the project.

This comes after the construction company representing Carvana withdrew its application for the facility Tuesday evening. While residents are taking this as a win, some are hesitant to trust the company’s word.

“Our intent is to move on we listened to you; we understand you.”

A packed auditorium in Southwick Tuesday evening where concerned residents witnessed for themselves the application for the proposed Carvana facility be officially withdrawn.

“We have had a number of conversations with people in the community. We’re seeing the signs in Westfield too. I think we counted 78 signs to go get ice cream yesterday.”

The Carvana facility would have stored detailed and washed thousands of cars, estimated to use over 20,000 gallons of water a day. The proposal has received heavy criticism from residents who joined together petitioning to stop the project from coming to town.

“We really do appreciate the passion you have for your town; it’s incredible.”

But the wording in the letter to withdraw comes with a stipulation.

“Legally with a request to withdraw without prejudice, it would allow the applicant to come back with the same project or different project within a period of time.”

Something Carvana said they don’t plan to do.

The meeting took a turn when the chairman of the planning board Michael Doherty took time to talk about negative Facebook comments he said he saw online about board members, saying he hopes the town comes together and starts acting like a community.

While many residents were pleased with the outcome of the meeting, many also still had questions on whether this fight is permanently over or not, something they weren’t allowed to ask in the hearing, erupting in chaos.

“The public hearing is over. This is not the time for comments.”

Again the application has been withdrawn. Carvana representatives in the meeting said they plan to scrap the project permanently, but legally they would be allowed to reapply. Residents now want to change zoning bylaws so, this doesn’t happen again.