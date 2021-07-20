SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The plans for a car storage facility in Southwick are being withdrawn Tuesday night.
Western Mass News has obtained a letter submitted to the Southwick planning board. In it, representatives for Brinkmann Constructors have requested to withdraw its application for a planned Carvana facility.
SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Residents in Southwick are speaking up and taking action after catching word of a proposal that would convert over …
Some residents have been protesting the building of the 200,000 square foot warehouse for detailing, processing, and storing cars for months.
