SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The plans for a car storage facility in Southwick are being withdrawn Tuesday night.

Western Mass News has obtained a letter submitted to the Southwick planning board. In it, representatives for Brinkmann Constructors have requested to withdraw its application for a planned Carvana facility.

Some residents have been protesting the building of the 200,000 square foot warehouse for detailing, processing, and storing cars for months.

