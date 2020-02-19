SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Plant-based burgers are hugely popular, in fast-food and fine dining establishments alike, not to mention grocery stores everywhere.
However, are they a healthier alternative to the real deal.
Western Mass News dug deeper, comparing head-to-head the beef burger and its plant-based competition.
Plant-based burgers are trending just about everywhere from Burger King with its Impossible Whopper, to offerings at your favorite local restaurant is jumping on the plant-based burger bandwagon.
Grocery stores are also expanding their meat department real estate to include more plant-based meat options, like Big Y at Allen and Cooley Streets in Springfield.
"Plant-based meat took off. It started up quick. I had people asking for it before it started coming in. We would buy it and it would sell out and we would keep increasing and increasing the orders and the volume kept up with it," Springfield's Big Y seafood manager, Joe Kelley told Western Mass News
While plant-based burgers may be better for the planet, we wanted to find out: are they better for your body?
"We're seeing a big trend in the plant-based, plant-forward movement. A lot of people are just looking to incorporate more of those plant-based foods into their meal plan," said Big Y registered dietitian and nutritionist Andrea Luttrell, adding "If you're living a vegetarian or vegan lifestyle, these plant-based alternatives can be a great option for giving you that same eating experience."
However, Luttrell told Western Mass News that if eating healthy is your main reason for choosing plant-based burgers, "you have to be careful and be a detective and look at those food labels because while you're choosing a plant-based product, it may contain more sodium, more saturated fats," Luttrell explained.
We went shopping with Luttrell to find out just how much more compared to a traditional patty which, for a four-ounce lean beef burger, is:
- About 225 calories
- 12 grams of fat
- 5 grams of saturated fat
- 27 grams of protein
- About 50 to 60 milligrams of sodium
"But then, when you get into the packaged plant-based alternatives, you're looking at a much higher number. They can range between 300 and 500 milligrams of sodium plus per patty," Luttrell said.
One brand, Laura's, has 320 calories.
"But then, you'll see here 560 grams of sodium," Luttrell noted.
Moving on to the Beyond Burger brand, there are fewer calories, at 260 calories, and slightly less sodium at 350 milligrams.
In many cases, sodium and saturated fats are much higher with the plant-based option.
Jumping over to Burger King's Impossible Whopper, taken right from their corporate website:
- 630 calories
- 34 grams fat
- 11 grams saturated fat
- 1,080 milligrams of sodium
- 58 grams carbs
Not ready to take the plunge into plant-based burgers?
Luttrell said another trend that's huge right now is called the blend.
"...and what that is is taking one package of mushrooms. You can use something like a white mushroom, a button, or baby portabella, and you just finely dice it, you can use a food processor. You slightly cook it in olive oil and then once it's a little cool, you mix it in ground beef, so about a pound of ground beef, and you form your patties that way, so not only are you adding that nutrition of the mushrooms, you're getting more of that plant-based nutrition and you're also cutting calories and again that saturated fat," Lutrell said.
Whatever your choice, Lutrell reminds foodies that the USDA said adults only need about five ounces of protein a day, which can come from many sources like, dairy, turkey, fish, and vegetables.
We reached out to Beyond Meat and they said:
"All Beyond Meat products are designed to at least meet, if not exceed, the nutritional profile of their animal protein counterparts with equal or more protein, more iron, less saturated fat, less total fat and no cholesterol, and are made with simple, plant-based ingredients and without any GMOs, soy or gluten."
