SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Spring will be in the air this weekend, with our Western Mass News meteorologists telling us we're in for quite a warm up tomorrow, but don't get too excited about heading in the garden just yet.
Catching Spring fever? You're not alone with sixty-degree temperatures in the forecast.
"Saturday's going to be very mild," stated Western Mass News Meteorologist Dan Brown. "Temperature in the upper sixties. It'll feel more like May than March."
You might be planning on doing some early planting, but don't fall victim to the sunshine just yet.
Nalini Benoit, manager of Sixteen Acres Garden Center, tells Western Mass News the ground isn't ready.
"It's still cool," says Benoit. "The ideal temperature for planting is around sixty-five."
While it's nice fir a day, it takes much longer than that for ideal planting conditions.
"It takes a good week for the soil to raise its temp," continued Benoit.
Western Mass News meteorologist Dan Brown says April can still see many freezing nights.
"We'll get a lot of frost in April, and," says Brown. "In fact, the average last frost for greater Springfield isn't until the beginning of May, and, the hill towns and areas in the north and west, it's not until almost Memorial Day."
There are plants that can grow well in this weather.
"You can plant shrubs and trees," said Benoit. "Anything for this area."
Benoit also says lettuce and peas do well in colder soil and these flowers.
"You have a wonderful opportunity to put in Pansys Ranunculus," stated Benoit.
Do so with caution.
"Watch the consistency of the soil," said Benoit.
Benoit recommends avoiding muddy areas and using a cover to trap in heat around crops planted, but, in general, wait as long as you can and prepare by clearing and raking.
"The end of May," Benoit tells us. "Once there's no danger of frost...you can plant things that will last you through the Summer."
Vegetable planting should be avoided until then, and always check specific requirements.
