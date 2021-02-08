(WGGB/WSHM) -- As more and more people around the country continue to work from home amid the coronavirus pandemic, the number of people visiting plastic surgery offices has also reportedly increased.
We spoke with doctors at local plastic surgery centers to see if they’ve seen an increase request for services like Botox, fillers, and face lifts.
“2020 was a terrible year. We were shut down almost three months,” said Dr. Roger Allcroft with Allcroft Facial Plastic Surgery.
Ordered by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, plastic surgery facilities - like many other businesses - were closed for months at the start of the pandemic. However, as soon as the doors were reopened, Allcroft said business has been booming. He told Western Mass News in the third quarter of 2020, business was up by 10 percent compared to last year.
“Never a day goes by where someone doesn’t mention Zoom meetings, about bad lighting, looking down with your head forward…Also, they are seeing themselves more in a third person,” Allcroft added.
At Pioneer Valley Plastic Surgery in Longmeadow, Dr. Melissa Johnson said they’ve already seen more people come in for Botox and filler than last year.
“More people are using social media, whether it’s Zoom conference or they are chatting with their friends, they’re looking at themselves more than they ever did before,” Johnson noted.
Johnson said wearing a mask has also prompted people to get more work done.
“When people wear a mask, it may cover this area, but they still see the wrinkles of their forehead or the wrinkles between the eyebrows,” Johnson explained.
She said the new work-from-home culture is making recovering from other cosmetic procedures and surgeries easier for patients.
“Because a lot of people are working from home, we’re seeing patients who never had time before to do that tummy tuck they’ve always wanted and now, they can recover at home and get back to work quickly they are more likely to get proceed,” Johnson added.
Despite a months-long closure in 2020, the doctors we spoke with said they are optimistic for the future.
“I think this year is going to be very big for plastic surgery,” Johnson said.
