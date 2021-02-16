BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- We have new information on a story we've been following involving a high school hockey player who suffered a severe spinal cord injury in a game against a local team.
A.J. Quetta, a senior at Bishop Feehan High School, is now headed to a different hospital in Atlanta.
Early Tuesday morning, many of Quetta’s teammates and closest friends waiting outside of Mass. General Hospital in uniform for hours supporting him as he was getting ready to fly out to Georgia.
Before getting onto a medical helicopter in Bedford, Quetta got to see some of his best friends with signs and their hockey sticks.
One close friend told Western Mass News it was important that they were there for Quetta.
“We've only been able to Facetime. It's been really good because he's been in good spirits. It will be really good to see him before he goes off to Atlanta,” said Bishop Feehan hockey captain Tyler Ahmed.
The new hospital Quetta is flying to is specialized in the treatment of spinal cord and brain injuries directly related to Quetta’s situation. His friend also told us it was important for them to show up in their ‘away’ jerseys to symbolize that they will be with him, even though he is away continuing his treatment.
The Quetta family continues to provide the latest updates. For more information, you can click here.
