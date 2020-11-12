WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Seven northeast states, including Massachusetts, are putting a stop to ice hockey teams crossing state borders to play games.
This latest announcement is an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. It also is to get all states on the same page when it comes to enforcement.
Skating rinks in Massachusetts just reopened this week for ice hockey after being shut down for two weeks. Starting Saturday, teams from around the northeast will be restricted to games within their states as new coronavirus guidelines are developed.
“I’m excited that we have a season this year, and I’m looking forward to spending the rest of the season with my team," said hockey player Peter Siciliano.
Siciliano is one of many northeast youth hockey players who are happy they’re still able to hit a puck.
Even though a new multi-state order is in place, barring teams from crossing state lines to play through the end of the year. Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, Rhode Island, and New Jersey, all impacted.
Siciliano said he was looking forward to the match-ups.
“Yeah, because there are a couple of hard ones, and I’d like to try to face them, to see how we can do against them," Siciliano added.
His father, also his coach, told Western Mass News they were getting used to changes at the rinks after a two-week shutdown following a cluster of coronavirus cases linked to ice hockey tournaments.
“I believe they’re restricting the use of locker rooms, and I believe that these restrictions, masks at all times, which we think to be a viable and smart decision," said Peter Siciliano Sr.
With this new action, fewer teams will be coming to West Springfield to play games at the Olympia Ice Center. That’s not so good news at Crazy Seafood Cajun, a new restaurant in town.
“The fewer people coming into town, so the less business," said the owner of Crazy Seafood Cajun, Eddie Chen.
Crazy Seafood just opened in July, but Governor Charlie Baker’s mandatory stay-at-home advisory, they’re trying to stay afloat. During this coronavirus pandemic, with cases rising, they could use all the business they can get.
“Of course, families of the team member, and also visitor in town, will help out the business," he added. "They have to eat, right?”
Now, this new order goes into effect on Saturday and will last until at least December 31.
