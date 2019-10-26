Players' alleged use of racial slurs sparks large disturbance at Chicopee football game.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A quiet, typical Saturday afternoon quickly turned ugly after racial slurs were allegedly used at a youth football game, sparking a large disturbance between both teams.
According to Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk, Officer Eric Ortiz was working an extra detail for a game between a Chicopee and a Boston youth football team when he was suddenly alerted by numerous parents that a fight had broken out on the football field.
Officer Ortiz arrived and observed that over twenty people were in the middle of the field and holding each other back.
Due to the high volume of people, all available officers and K9 units were called to the Chicopee Comp field to assist Officer Ortiz.
Officer Ortiz was later informed by a Chicopee coach that one of the opposing coaches was "being assaultive towards others".
He then noticed that at least four people were holding back one of the Boston coaches, who was later identified as 28-year-old Dorchester resident Daniel McKoy.
"Let's take this outside! Let's see what you got!" yelled McKoy.
As Officer Ortiz began approaching the coach, McKoy became increasingly agitated and began flailing his arms around.
Officer Ortiz attempted to defuse the situation and calm the coach down, but refused to speak to Officer Ortiz.
Additional units then arrived on-scene and began clearing the field and restoring order.
Officer Ortiz continued to attempt to speak with McKoy, but he still refused.
Some of the Boston parents also got involved and began telling Officer Ortiz to leave and McKoy alone.
Eventually, McKoy divulged his name to Officer Ortiz before walking away.
Still, McKoy was yelling loudly in an agitated manner, which was upsetting those in attendance.
Officer Ortiz continued to attempt to reason with McKoy and calm him down, but he still refused to comply.
Finally, out of fear that more fights would ensue, Officer Ortiz placed McKoy under arrest and charged him with one count of disorderly conduct.
He was taken to the Chicopee Police Department for booking and was released on personal recognizance.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that players on both teams allegedly began shouting racial slurs at each other, resulting in a meeting on the field between both teams' respective coaches.
McKoy then proceeded to attempt to challenge some of the coaches on the Chicopee team to a fight, which created the large disturbance.
