LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts golf courses are now open to play golf, but Governor Charlie Baker’s order prohibits the use of carts.
This is coming off as discriminatory to some golfers who can’t walk an entire golf course.
Many golfers who need a golf cart are not happy they’re unable to use one, but Twin Hills Country Club allowed disabled members to use them today one person per cart.
Caught on-camera - Twin Hills Country Club allowed disabled golfers to use their carts.
This goes against what the current state order is and no golf carts on the golf course, but the general manager of Twin Hills said he is going with federal discriminatory laws. Not state law.
“It's against the law for us to discriminate. We cannot discriminate against someone who is disabled. Others we would be in litigation," said Twin Hills Country Club general manager Attilio Cardaropoli.
The Longmeadow Police Department told Western Mass News they issued the country club a verbal warning.
If the police do go there again, they said Twin Hills Country Club could be fined $300 per cart that is on the golf course by the Mass. Department of Health.
In a statement from the Alliance of Massachusetts Golf Organizations, saying quote:
“We understand that many golfers require cart usage for medical reasons or disabilities. We have and will continue to request such adjustments to the guidelines as appropriate to keep everyone safe.”
Twin Hills Country Club has a different point of view and they don’t want to get sued.
"Well, I would think it would be against the law not to allow disabled people to be able to play golf with a cart. I think if I didn’t let them play I would probably be in legal problems," Cardaropoli said.
One Springfield golfer said he needs a cart to have fun playing the sport he loves and he now goes to Connecticut to golf.
"Now you’re limiting it to younger people or people that can walk. I know that there are seniors that can walk because some that I play with do walk, but I can’t," said Springfield resident Ken Bergoli.
Western Mass News reached out to Governor Charlie Baker’s office regarding this issue, who referred us to these state guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.