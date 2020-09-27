FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New England Patriots have bounced back this weekend, snatching the 36-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Western Mass News spoke with head coach Bill Belichick and players, who share their thoughts on the game.
It was pretty quiet at Gillette Stadium due to the lack of fans, and this is what the energy felt like during the game. The Patriots could have used the energy from the fans, which they didn't have due to the pandemic.
The team got off to a slow start in game three against the Raiders on Sunday. All eyes were on Cam Newton, waiting to see how he would lead this team after their loss against the Seattle Seahawks, but Newton struggled to get things going. With only 162 yards in comparison to his 397 yards in game two.
But it was the running backs who carried the team that day, including Rex Burkhead, who had three touchdowns in the game, the most of his career.
Also, running back Sony Michel performed at a high-level and told Western Mass News a big part of today was playing for his teammate, running back James White, who was not at the game, after recently losing his father in a car accident.
"Definitely, throughout the week, especially him missing practice. I was thinking about him, especially. I can speak for myself, thinking about him a lot, texting him, making sure he is good, and you know, the rest of the backs, I believe, did the same thing. We all just came together and played hard," Michel explained.
Both teams, took a moment of silence before the game to recognize White. This was marked as an emotional week for the Patriots, for sure.
The Patriots now 2-1 on the season. They will take the practice field on Monday as they look ahead to take on the NFL Superbowl Champions Kansas City Chiefs next week.
