WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's anger in Ware after a playground was vandalized and it's not the first time this has happened at this park, built in memory of a former firefighter.
Karra Cannon visitis the Robert J. Beauregard Memorial Playground with her son every week.
The park has a fire department theme, in honor of the former first responder.
"He tells me he wants to be a firefighter,"Cannon explained,
However, last week, Cannon was surprised to see spray paint scattered across the park.
"Honestly, I was really angry. There's really no words to put to it at how angry I was because people did this for us and now this. It drives me nuts. As you can see on the bench over there, that swing, it is all graffiti. It's unacceptable really," Cannon noted.
In the past year, this entire park received a little TLC. Volunteers from Lowe's spent about two days repainting and fixing parts of the playground, so to now see it littered with graffiti has many community members upset and frustrated
"It teaches the younger kids that it's okay to graffiti and it really isn't okay. It's vandalism," Cannon said.
Parks manager John Piechota told Western Mass News that while the graffiti may seem small, it has a bigger impact.
"Products out there to take it off, it distorts the paint, so when we do this, the graffiti will be gone, but it's going to be a smear and it looks terrible. Really, it needs to be repainted again unfortunately, but it's tough with the elements to try to do these projects. We can't paint when it's this cold, it just doesn't stick and it's down time for the kids. If we paint it, they can't play on it," Piechota explained.
If you see anyone causing problems on town property, call town officials.
