SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today, the nation continues to honor those who signed the dotted line to fight for our freedoms.
In Springfield, generations came together to honor a hometown hero: Marine Gunnery Sgt. Thomas J. Sullivan.
Sullivan may be gone, but he is not forgotten.
"Today, in particular, we remember and pray for Gunnery Sgt. Thomas J. sullivan, who we name and dedicate this alumni memorial plaza to,"
The Cathedral High School graduate was killed when a domestic terrorist fatally shot him and three other Marines in an attack on a Tennessee naval base in 2015.
"He earned two Purple Hearts over in Iraq. Just the fact that his journey ended here in America," said senior Joe Salvon.
Now, Sullivan's likeness is a prominent feature outside the renovated high school, renamed Pope Francis Prep. His family told Western Mass News that this memorial is the perfect place for him.
"His school spirit is all tied together right here. This is the total package for him. He would really have enjoyed and been honored by this one," said Sullivan's brother, Joe Sullivan.
Pope Francis student Sophia Roselli added, "He is such an incredible role model and someone we can all aspire to be like. It's a beautiful thing every morning to walk out and see someone who was such an amazing person."
It wasn't GySgt. Sullivan who was on the minds of those at Monday's ceremony. They also had a special focus for World War I.
Students spent weeks learning about America's role in wars and the meanings behind them leading up to Monday's ceremony. In their hands, red poppies made famous from Flanders Fields in Belgium.
"It's very emotional. Every time you look at a poppy, you should remember the sacrifice," said student Emily Boutin.
Serving as a reminder, like GySgt. Sullivan's plaque, of the sacrifices made.
"I feel like he's protecting the students, but he was protecting the students when he went here. He's just carrying on his legacy," Joe Sullivan noted.
