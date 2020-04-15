SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Plumbing companies remain open amid the coronavirus pandemic and one local company has changed some of its procedures before taking a job.
As many people are now staying home due to coronavirus restrictions, local plumbers - considered essential workers - are busier than ever.
“We’ve seen a slow tick in our commercial sales because a lot of people aren’t working right now, but conversely, our residential has picked up because there’s more people at home,” said Russ Mercier with Roto-Rooter Plumbing.
Mercier said they are fully staffed and running normal business hours, but they are now taking extra precautions before entering homes.
“Our call centers, when somebody calls in for service, the first thing they do is ask them if anybody in the household has or had any problems with COVID-19. Until we know, we don't send anyone in for service, unfortunately.” Mercier explained.
Any water technician entering your home will be wearing a protective suit and once they are done with the job, the suit is thrown away.
In addition, any plumber, drain cleaner, or technician is supplied with an N95 mask, a full-face mask, and gloves.
“Before they walk into a house, as soon as they get there, they put on the booties, not to track anything or bring anything out,” Mercier noted.
Mercier said protection is important because, like any other bacteria, COVID-19 can be spread through drainage systems.
“It goes through the sewage system just like any other pathogen or any other problem that comes into any bacteria, it will go down the sewer system. COVID is not different. It's just new, but this is something drain cleaners and plumbers have faced every day,” Mercier said.
Now especially, wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) is just part of the job.
“We are just prepared for it. We have always been,” Mercier noted.
