SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As concerns heighten throughout the state surrounding vaping-related illnesses and deaths, we’re learning that the regional center for poison control and prevention in Boston is also receiving calls regarding the issue.
The center told Western Mass News that while it’s only a handful of calls being received from western Massachusetts, it is still an increase than in the past.
We spoke by phone with Adina Sheroff who is a registered nurse and senior poison specialist with the Massachusetts Poison Control Center. She told Western Mass News that most of those calls are from people with concerns about the vaping-related pulmonary illness symptoms.
Those include shortness of breath, coughing, chest pain, stomach pain, fever among many others.
Sheroff said their priority is to help prevent those symptoms from happening, while also assisting those beginning to experience them.
“The parents call or doctors call because they have patients and they want to talk to our toxicologist to get information on how to treat because this is a relatively new phenomenon," Sheroff said.
Sheroff emphasizes that these symptoms can be serious and need to be evaluated quickly.
While they stand ready to give expert advice over the phone, they still encourage people to go to the hospital.
If you have questions for the Regional Center for Poison Control and Prevention, their number is 1-800-222-1222.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.