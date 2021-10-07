SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Poker is coming back to MGM Springfield later this month, and starting Thursday, the hotel is now open four days a week.
This news coming out of MGM Springfield is encouraging as the city gets closer to a pre-pandemic normal.
Poker coming back to the resort casino at the end of October and the hotel now open Thursdays through Sundays brings the expectation that more people will drive business to Springfield. For one Springfield resident, he tells us he loves Poker. He may not be first in line when Poker returns, but he still plans to put his poker face on.
“I’m excited; I can’t wait to play. It should have been back. I’m waiting to get my bracelet actually. The first tournament I’ll be all in,” Springfield resident Jon Baez said.
For people like Baez who plan to come to downtown Springfield once, Poker is back at MGM; it is music to the ears of business owners.
“It’s keeping people away from the casino not being able to play Poker. So now those people that have been hesitant and maybe going into our neighboring state, now it gives them a reason to come to our city and spend their money at the casino and then in turn at other local restaurants and businesses in the city as well,” Nadim’s Mediterranean Grill Owner Nadim Kashouh said.
Western Mass News is getting answers from MGM Springfield about the poker room reopening. They tell us in part, "We anticipate reopening our MGM Springfield poker room on Friday, October 29, and will share more details in the near future. Upon reopening, the health and safety of our employees and guests will remain our number one priority.”
When the Poker room at MGM Springfield does reopen, Western Mass News will be sure to get answers and share details.
