SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Poker will soon be returning to MGM Springfield.
The table game will resume at 11 a.m. Friday after an 18 month absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are looking forward to welcoming back our loyal players and dozens of employees who have waited for this day for more than a year and a half,” said MGM Springfield President Chris Kelley in a statement.
The reopened poker room will feature 13 total tables with up to nine players per table and will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. daily.
MGM Springfield noted that when poker resumes Friday, they will be the state's only casino currently offering poker.
