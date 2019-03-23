Westfield, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A 71-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle in Westfield Friday morning, police confirm.
Western Mass News spoke with Westfield police Sgt. LaValley and he tells us it happened on Notre Dame Street at 6:40 a.m. Friday.
This happened in the area of 117 Notre Dame St.
Captain McCabe with the Westfield Police Department confirms she suffered serious injuries.
We're told both the State Police and Hampden District Attorney's Office are assisting the Westfield Police Department with their investigation.
McCabe told Western Mass News the driver did stay on scene, cooperating with investigators.
At this time, authorities have not released her identity.
Further details weren't immediately available.
Western Mass News has reached out for more information. We will update this story as new details emerge. Stay with Western Mass News online and on-air for the latest.
