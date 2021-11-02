SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has died and another was seriously injured in a crash in Springfield overnight.
This according to the Springfield Police Department which reports two vehicles crashed around 12:40 in the morning Tuesday in the 300 block of Page Blvd.
"When officers arrived they located one car that had crashed into a building and was on fire," said Springfield police spokesperson, Ryan Walsh.
He says when firefighters arrived they were able to put out the fire and take a woman out of the vehicle.
"She was transported to Baystate with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries," Walsh added.
There was a second woman in this car and firefighters were able to take her out as well.
We're told she suffered serious injuries and was flown to Boston for treatment.
The driver, identified by police as a man, was pronounced dead on scene. His name is not being released at this time.
"The other car involved remained on scene," noted Walsh.
The driver of this vehicle was unhurt.
At this time the Springfield Police Department's Traffic Unit continues to investigate this serious crash.
Western Mass News will provide an update as further information is released.
