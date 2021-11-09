BOSTON (AP) — Two Boston police officers and a civilian were shot Tuesday during a standoff in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood, police said.
The standoff with a suspect barricaded in a home had gone on for more than three hours when gunfire erupted, Boston Police Detective John Boyle said, according to the Boston Globe.
The police officers were taken to a hospital. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.
A civilian was also shot and wounded. The condition of the civilian was also not immediately known.
Police blocked off the area around the standoff.
