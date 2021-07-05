SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three people were shot Monday morning in Springfield with one suffering serious injuries, police say.
At about 1:45 Monday morning during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, officers were called to the 3100 block of Main Street for a report of shots fired.
According to Ryan Walsh, representative for the Springfield Police Department, a victim was found at the scene.
"Officers located 1 adult male gunshot victim suffering from non-life threatening injuries. 2 adult male gunshot victims were privately transported to Baystate," Walsh said.
We're told one of the two victims who showed up at Baystate Medical Center, had serious injuries. The other, non-life threatening injuries.
Further details about the shooting victims and what happened have not been released by police.
The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau Continues to investigate.
