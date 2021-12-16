SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After the crash that killed Alexangeliz Medina and many other recent deadly crashes in Springfield, police have ramped up traffic enforcement to cut down on unsafe driving.
On Wednesday night, officers were out on Page Boulevard patrolling during another round high-visibility traffic enforcement.
We've learned 79 citations were issued during last night's enforcement.
In total, Springfield Police have issued over 400 tickets and more than 30 criminal complaints since beginning their most recent patrols.
