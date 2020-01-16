SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Concern continues tonight in Springfield following news of the kidnapping yesterday, but city officials are working to reassure parents and children that this was an isolated incident.
Earlier tonight, we spoke with City Councilor Jesse Lederman who is a long-time friend of the Moccia family.
He says understandably, parents are holding their children closer, but this should serve as an opportunity to have an important conversation with your kids.
“If that 911 call hadn’t come in like it did, they would’ve had an even larger head start," Councilor Lederman tells us.
City Councilor Jesse Lederman praising the actions of the neighbor of 11-year-old Charlotte Moccia, who he says ran out barefoot when he heard her screaming, an action that police say may have saved her life.
“Her screaming made such an important role of the neighbors finding out and seeing what was going on. Her fighting and screaming alerted the neighbors, and possibly saved her life," Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh explained.
Lederman tells Western Mass News he’s not surprised by the response of the neighborhood and community on Wednesday.
“I think that’s one of the things about the McKnight neighborhood is it’s a close-knit community. My wife and I got in the car and ran over to their home, and half the neighborhood was there, just trying to find out what was going on and who they can help," said Councilor Lederman.
But city leaders want to remind everyone this was an isolated incident, and while many are concerned, they should rest easier knowing the suspect is in custody.
“As difficult as it may sound today, let’s not overreact. This stranger abduction has never in the memory of any person in our department happened before. This is the first of its kind," stated Walsh.
Lederman says the city has proven it’s resilience, even in scary times, but parents have to do their part to teach children to take precautions.
“Every child in our community is precious and I think that it would’ve been the same response for any child that went missing. In this type of abduction scenario, it certainly felt like the entire city’s child went missing and we’ve seen this type of turnout in the city before with other missing persons," added Councilor Lederman.
Lederman tells us that the Moccia family is very grateful to everyone and they are community minded people.
They, however, want to remind everyone that they have not authorized any kind of GoFundMe and neither has the couple that ultimately helped save her.
