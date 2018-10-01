CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police departments locally and across the state are coming together to raise awareness for breast cancer.
October 1 marks the beginning of breast cancer awareness month and that's why Chicopee is one of several departments across the state where officers will be wearing these pink patches to help raise awareness.
Chicopee Officer Michael Wilk told Western Mass News that breast cancer is an issue important to the department and that’s why it’s important for them to show their support.
Earlier today, we spoke with Kristel Chouinard of Chicopee, who is a breast cancer survivor. She told Western Mass News that she was first diagnosed in 2014 and was caught by surprise since no one in her family had breast cancer.
As a result, Chouinard went to chemo every week for five months and went through two surgeries and is now a survivor. She said that she is glad and thankful for the department’s efforts to raise awareness.
“Breast cancer is the number one killer of women. If you don’t advocate for yourself and other people don’t advocate for you, there’s going to be a lot of people dying because they’re not checked," Chouinard explained.
Mass. State Police is also getting involved in the awareness effort by unveiling one of their pink cruisers and they will also by selling pink Massachusetts State Police patches.
Pink MSP cruiser to show support and raise awareness of those battling breast cancer. You can see it at https://t.co/WHWnD37moF— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 28, 2018
If you’d like to buy one of the Chicopee Police patches, you can do so at police headquarters on Church Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with cash only being accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.