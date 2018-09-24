MARSHFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Marshfield Police say they are searching for a man they believe prompted an active shooter situation that resulted in the death of one woman.
Officials say they are searching for 57-year-old Allen Warner.
Police issued a warning around 6 p.m. Monday night for residents to stay inside their homes and lock their doors.
Officials tell us Warner chased his wife with a car before opening fire.
Student-athletes at Marshfield High School were brought inside as a precaution inside as a precaution as police searched a nearby-wooded area.
Warner is believed to be driving a gray 2013 Toyota Carolla with Massachusetts license plates.
Police are unsure of his whereabouts or where he might be headed and Warner is considered armed and dangerous.
We will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
