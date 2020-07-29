MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are on the scene of a possible raid in Monson.
Monson Police said they were conducting several search warrants and have referred all other questions to the U.S. Attorney's office.
Video from the scene shows Monson Police and several other vehicles on scene behind a building on Route 32.
Our crews said the D.E.A. is there as well and saw what looks like marijuana plants being brought outside.
We have reached out to the U.S. Attorney's office for more information.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
