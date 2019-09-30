SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There is police activity on Roosevelt Ave. in Springfield this afternoon.
We are seeing that the Springfield Police Department on scene including a 'Police Crime Scene Unit.'
No word yet what officers are investigating, but the Springfield Forensics truck has just arrived on scene.
We do know they were called to the scene at about 3:15 p.m. Monday and have reached out to the Springfield Police Department for more information.
Our crew is on scene.
Stay with Western Mass News on ABC40 for the latest details. As soon as more information comes into our newsroom we'll provide an update.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.