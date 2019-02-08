CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Chicopee Police are addressing social media rumors regarding a reported incident near a city school Friday morning.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that a sixth grader at Dupont Middle School reported to the principal around 8 a.m. Friday that he believed an unknown man followed him on the way to school.
That student then alleged that the man grabbed him in a parking lot near Springfield Street and Fairview Avenue, but was able to break free and run away down Fairview Avenue, but the man reportedly gave chase.
Wilk said that the student reportedly continued down Academy Street and the man went down Armory Drive.
The school resource officer and Chicopee Police detectives began an investigation, which involved reviewing surveillance video from the school's back parking lot.
"The video shows that the student was walking through that parking lot, however, there was no other people around. Further, our SRO watched video that showed Fairview Ave, and Armory Dr. She saw the student, not running, or appearing to be in any distress, and was in fact skipping on his way to school," Wilk explained.
Investigators also learned that there was no person who ran down Fairview Avenue and onto Armory Drive.
In addition, the student was reportedly brought back to the area where the alleged incident occurred and the student verified that was the area, which corresponds to the area seen on video.
Late Friday morning, police took to their social media platforms to address another social post about a kidnapping and to ease concerns of parents and students.
Wilk noted that while the investigation was active and ongoing, "at this time, there is no video proof of any of these allegations."
Early Friday afternoon, Wilk noted that an interview of the student was complete and "he admitted that he made up the entire story, and none of it happened." He wanted to reassure residents and families that there was no attempted abduction and no person following kids.
The matter remains under investigation.
