HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – An alert Holyoke citizen led police to the arrest of three suspects Monday morning.
Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that a resident living in the Beaudoin Village housing complex alerted police around 6:45 a.m. Monday that a suspicious person was under a neighbor’s vehicle with what appeared to be a catalytic converter.
Police responded and took note of the vehicle possibly involved in the in the activity and spotted it on Old Jarvis Road, turning onto Easthampton Road.
“The negligently operated vehicle crashed off to the side of the road on Easthampton Road and 3 male subjects ran from the scene,” Moriarty explained.
One suspect, identified as 29-year-old William Reyes of Harford, CT, was taken into custody at the scene.
A short time later, Mass. State Police arrived to help in the pursuit of two other male suspects. Two K-9 teams were deployed and one suspect, 26-year-old Johquan Angol of Hartford, CT, was arrested behind a dumpster at University Park Apartments.
The third suspect, 24-year-old Daniel Angol of Hartford, CT, was found on Beech Street and was arrested.
“The Holyoke Police Department would like to acknowledge the fact that due to the alert citizen and the information they provided 3 criminals were apprehended and taken off the streets of Holyoke. We at the Holyoke Police Department are very grateful for the relationship we have with many of our citizens. This relationship allows our Officers and citizens to make Holyoke a better City for everyone,” Moriarty said.
During a search of the vehicle, investigators reportedly found a handgun.
Reyes is facing several motor vehicle and gun-related charges, while Daniel and Johquan Angol have been charged with receiving stolen property, possession of burglarious instruments, and gun-related offenses.
(1) comment
keep on handing out the freebies, this is what you get
