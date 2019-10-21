HAMPDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Halloween is right around the corner and local police departments are again reminding parents to check their children's candy, especially after pictures of laced candy surfaced online.
The goblins and ghosts will again make an appearance this Halloween. Soon, children will fill the streets going door-to-door retrieving their free candy.
However, while your child is out there trick-or-treating, police want to inform not scare parents there is laced candy out there.
"Basic precaution would be once the kids return home from trick-or-treating, then give that candy to your parents, so they can examine," said Hampden Police Sgt. Michael Cooney.
These candies were discovered in Peabody by detectives. You can see the Wonka bars look similar to the regular Wonka bars, and the Rice Krispie treats, but in fact, they are laced with marijuana.
It's not just in Massachusetts. In Pennsylvania, you can see Nerd Ropes that look exactly like the ones you get at the grocery or candy store, but again, they are laced.
To be clear, none of these candies were actually given out to children. Police still want parents to know these are out there and to pay attention this Halloween.
Cooney told Western Mass News if these black market candies ended up in the hands of a young child, it would of course be dangerous.
"It could potentially be deadly, depending oh how much they do consume or definitely be hospitalized," Cooney noted.
For parents, it might be clear to see some of these are dupes, but kids might not know the difference. That's why Cooney said checking your kids candy on Halloween is crucial.
"If they accept anything that appears suspicious, ideally, they could contact the police department at that point, so the officers can examine the candy on-scene and make contact with the person who is distributing it to find out if it is or isn't tainted," Cooney said.
It's unclear whether or not these confiscated candies would have been distributed on Halloween to minors if police did not step in, but Hampden Police said you still want to be checking candy no matter what.
"In my personal experience, I never handled a problem with tainted candy, but anything is possible and everybody should take precautions regarding this," Cooney said.
