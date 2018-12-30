SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police and Fire officials are on scene of a multi-car crash at the intersection Nottingham and Carew Streets.
Details are limited at this time, but when our crew arrived on scene, just before 9 p.m., one car was seen being towed away.
An ambulance was also involved, and suffered extensive damage.
It is unclear if the ambulance was in the process of transporting someone to the hospital.
Nottingham Street has been temporarily blocked off as crews continue to investigate.
It is unclear how many cars were involved in the accident or if anyone was injured.
This story is developing, and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
