SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- There was a passionate plea from Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno today as he expressed his frustration with being denied protective masks for his front line police officers and firefighters.
He called out the state and federal government for not doing enough.
Western Mass News was there in the room as the mayor delivered his message.
It could be seen on the mayor's face. He was angry about not getting critical protective gear for first responders in Springfield.
With the police and fire commissioners by his side, Sarno called out the federal government and the commonwealth for not giving the city the N95 and KN95 masks they need for officers and firefighters out on the street during the coronavirus pandemic.
The mayor said the city placed a 3,000 mask order with MEMA about two weeks ago but was just recently denied access.
“I don’t want to hear from the federal level, the CDC, nor do I want to hear from MEMA and state officials that my brave and dedicated police officers and firefighters do not qualify to receive these masks when they are going into the teeth of a battle right now,” he said.
Western Mass News was told that 285 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Springfield.
Another 500 are awaiting test results.
As the cases of numbers grow, so does the threat to the first responders of getting COVID-19. Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood also spoke out describing how often officers are using these masks.
“We go in and a lot of times we are the ones to put the surgical mask on the patient to help protect the other EMS and hospital workers. When I get there, it’s us,” she said.
The newest information from the Police Department is 14 officers have tested positive for COVID-19. Four officers are waiting for results.
As for the Fire Department, they have one confirmed case of the coronavirus while seven others are at home in isolation.
Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi said they are going through at least 10 masks a day.
Western Mass News spoke with him one on one. He said using surgical masks are not an option.
“The calls that we go to, because we go to our higher-high incident calls or CPR, is taking place where EMTs and paramedics are having to intubate the patient, or had to use a nebulizer treatment aerosolizing the particles which make them finer and easier to penetrate a surgical mask,” he said.
The police and fire commissioners and the mayor are holding a united front because they want the government to take action.
“I’m always gonna continue to stand up for my residents and business community and my employees here in the city of Springfield. And I’m also standing up for every police department and every fire department in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in the hospitals,” Sarno said.
Western Mass News reached out to MEMA for a comment, but has not heard back.
