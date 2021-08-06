CHESTERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A 13-year-old girl was rescued Friday afternoon after capsizing in a float in the Chesterfield Gorge Reservation, according to Massachusetts State Police.
According to State Police, The girl was knocked unconscious and seriously injured while tubing with her father and brother. The father and brother suffered minor injuries.
The family, along with another stranded tuber were removed from the Gorge after almost two and a half hours of rescue efforts from first responders. State Police said the terrain and the severity of the girl’s injury made the rescue and extrication difficult.
The family was transported to Baystate Hospital by EMTs from Highland Ambulance, according to State Police.
According to Police, The rescue was a joint effort of Massachusetts State Police Northampton Barracks, Williamsburg Fire Department, Chesterfield Police and Fire departments, Northampton Fire Rescue, Huntington Police, Worthington Police Department, Goshen Fire Department Cummington Fire Department and Westhampton Fire Department.
