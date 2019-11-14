WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We begin today with developing news after a firefighter and father of three dies while saving the lives of his fellow first responders.
Lieutenant Jason Menard, now being called hero for making the ultimate sacrifice on the same day he was supposed to take his family to Disney.
The 39-year-old Lt. Menard died battling a four alarm fire, in a multi-family home on Stockholm Street.
He was one of several first responders called to the house around 1 a.m. Wednesday, after reports that a baby was trapped inside the home.
That's when several of them became trapped inside the burning home.
Menard helped two members of his crew escape, leading one to the stairs and the other out the window.
But as the fire overtook the third floor, he was unable to escape.
Lt. Menard and three other firefighters were taken to UMass hospital, where they unfortunately Menard was pronounced dead.
We spoke with Easthampton Fire Chief David Mottor who says that although this loss wasn't in his own department, he says his heart has been heavy since hearing the news.
"As a parent, as a brother firefighter, I can see why he made his choice. Because he was told there was a child in there, he's probably thinking of, if that was his family, would he want somebody to stay on the outside? Said Mottor.
Yesterday, as his body was brought back to Worcester from the medical examiners office in Boston, fire and police across the state saluted a hero.
We are awaiting the results on what exactly caused Menard's death, as well as what caused the four alarm fire in the first place.
And this tragedy comes on the heals of an announcement from the Worcester Fire Department on plans to commemorate the 20th year anniversary of the Worcester 6, along with Job Davies, who died in 2011, and Christopher Roy, who died last December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.