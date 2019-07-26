SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In Springfield where police remain at the scene of an incident earlier Friday morning after responding to a 'well-being check'.
It all took place at an apartment complex on Bay Meadow Road.
One person is in the hospital this morning, following what Springfield Police are calling a “crime” at this Bay Meadow apartment.
It remains a fairly active scene, the forensics unit is here assisting in this investigation.
Ryan Walsh, Springfield's Public Information Officer released a statement that police were able to locate a victim of domestic assault.
There was 1 K9 unit team here around 2 in the morning.
Police were going in and out of one of the apartments multiple times too.
Western Mass News is working on getting the specifics of this “crime” right now.
Police have not talked when asked if it was a shooting or stabbing, possibly something else.
The conditions of the person taken to the hospital are unknown at this time.
Springfield Police said this is still an active and fluid investigation, adding they do not believe there is any threat to the public.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
