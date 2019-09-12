WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect they said stole a bicycle earlier this month in town.
According to officials, it happened on Sunday, September 1.
Police provided pictures of the suspect taken on what appears to be a nearby camera.
If you have recognize the person, you’re asked to call the police department at (413) 263-3210.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
