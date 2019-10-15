CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are looking for a missing female in the Fairview Section of Chicopee.
41-year-old Susan Barton was last seen leaving her work in Holyoke on October 6th around 2 p.m.
She is 5'9", 160 lbs and was last seen wearing bright green shirt and black leggings.
Chicopee Police Department PIO, Michael Wilk said if anyone knows her whereabouts to please contact Chicopee Detectives at (413)-594-1740.
