PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are currently searching for a missing 16-year-old Anyley "Angie" Molina.
She is described as a Hispanic female with brown eyes and black hair and is approximately 5'04" tall and weighing approximately 110 pounds.
She was last seen wearing jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt at the writing event, Alcatraz Psych Board.
If you have seen Angie or know of her whereabouts, police ask to contact Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.
