CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are searching for 16-year-old Ellah Chartier in Chicopee.
She was last seen wearing a puffy black jacket with a Northface backpack and black Nike sneakers.
She has brown hair and black-framed glasses.
Chicopee police spokesperson, Michael Wilk told Western Mass News if anyone knows her whereabouts or have seen her to contact their detective unit at 413-594-1740.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
