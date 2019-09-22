CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are searching for an individual that shoplifted from a Family Dollar store located on Exchange Street.
On Friday, the suspect walked into the store and began to pick items from the shelves, but instead of using one of the store's baskets he proceeded to put these items in his backpack.
When confronted by employees he moved to another aisle before grabbing an air freshener and running outside.
Before leaving he looked directly into a camera that was located near the air fresheners.
Chicopee Police Department is asking the public if they either know or have seen this man and have any information to call Chicopee Detectives at (413)-594-1740.
