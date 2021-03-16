SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police Officers and Massachusetts State Troopers arrested 16 people and one in Holyoke for illegal dirt bikes.

Three of those arrested were juveniles.

The Springfield Police Department and Massachusetts State Police conducted an operation the week of March 7 to deter illegal dirt bike activity in the city. The operation resulted in the seizure of 20 off-highway vehicles and 17 arrests. Three of the dirt bikes recovered were previously stolen.

Springfield Police successfully use new operation to seize dirt bikes SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This weekend’s sunny weather and some undercover planning by Springfield Police led to a huge seizing of dirt b…

It is illegal to operate an off-highway vehicle anywhere in the city of Springfield.

“We look forward to continuing to help address this problem,” Colonel Christopher Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, said in a statement.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno added, “We will continue to cite, arrest, and confiscate these illegal vehicles. I again ask parents of these young riders to intervene with their child for their own health and safety and help educate them on the appropriate places to ride and enjoy these vehicles. Our public streets are no place to ride these vehicles. It is illegal, and you can get seriously injured or worse. We will continue enforcement in the name of public health, public safety, and for the quality of life for our residents and business community.”

Edrick Santiago, 20, of Springfield is charged with:

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Negligent/Reckless Operation of a Snow/Recreational Vehicle

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

Default Warrant

Jeylon Sims, 22, of Springfield is charged with:

Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Uninsured Motor Vehicle

Operating a Motor Vehicle in Violation of a License/Class

Orlando Olmeda, 21, of Springfield is charged with:

Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Resisting Arrest

Uninsured Motor Vehicle

Failure to Produce Snow/Recreational Vehicle Registration

Edwin Rivera-Cruz, 23, of Springfield is charged with:

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

Number Plate Violation to Conceal ID

Resisting Arrest

Possession of a Class A Drug

Possession of a Class B Drug

Mario Roldan, 25, of Springfield is charged with:

Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Failure to Stop/Yield

Failure to Stop for Police

Charlie Flores, 21, of Springfield is charged with:

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Negligent/Reckless Operation of a Snow/Recreational Vehicle

Raddy Nunez, 33, of Springfield is charged with:

Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Christain Mejias-Diaz, 21, of Springfield is charged with:

Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug

Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Failure to Stop/Yield – Two Counts

Uninsured Motor Vehicle

Receiving a Stolen Motor Vehicle

Jose Reyes, 37, of Holyoke is charged with:

Snow/Recreational Vehicle Public Way Violation

Rafael Perez, 33, of Holyoke is charged with:

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Failure to Stop/Yield – Three Counts

Luis Marrero, 35, of Springfield is charged with:

Failure to Produce Snow/Recreational Vehicle Registration

Negligent/Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Luis Sanchez, 28, of Holyoke is charged with:

Failure to Stop for Police

Shakira Molinary, 23, of Springfield is charged with:

Arrest Warrant

Anthony Cortest, 32, of Springfield is charged with: